T-Hub launches RubriX program for technology startups

T-Hub today announced the call for applications for its program on product development RubriX. Aiming to support early-stage technology startups with ready prototypes in hardware or software, this program will enable them to reach the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage with reduced turnaround time and costs, it said in a press statement.

This is a five-month-long program that will have 30 startups showcasing innovative solutions from sectors like Fintech, Sustainability, Health-tech, HR Tech, Mobility, IoT, Embedded Systems, Enterprise and Agritech.

The application for the RubriX program will close on 12 March 2022, and the program will commence on 22 March.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “One of the most crucial growth steps of a startup is its transformation from prototype to Minimum Viable Product. We at T-Hub want to ensure that early-stage startups could also make use of the world-class support and capabilities of our robust innovation ecosystem which will enable them in accelerating their products to market with minimal risks. This program will allow T-Hub to help startups develop their solutions in a way that closely fits the requirements of ever-evolving markets and integrate them at an early stage for global-scale growth.”

The program focuses on the product development fundamentals with a unique 5D framework that involves prototype assessment, market analysis, access to the right tools and frequent tech reviews, it said.

Veera Chappi, Head - Partnership, People and Culture at T Works said, “This program structure and curriculum will enable prototype-ready startups to accelerate to their MVP with minimal risks and costs. While T-works enables ideas to transform into prototypes, we will continue to support innovative ideas heading towards MVP through this association.”

T-Hub has also onboarded other ecosystem enablers like Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD), Conquering Imaginations, Expectations and Dreams (CIED), IIT Hyderabad, T-Works, and IIT-Madras Research Park as partners for this program. The partners will support the startups through the right expertise and resources like preferred access to labs to build market-ready products.

The startups will also receive exposure to design thinking, lean startup and agile principles, customized guidance from Technology Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs), gamified assessment of milestones and objectives along with access to betas and pilots. Any prototype ready Indian technology startup either in software, hardware, or both with a team of two full-time founders are eligible to be part of this comprehensive product development program.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:02 PM IST