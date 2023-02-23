Systems Engineer Expert Kiran Jewargi Is Leading Data Center Modernization And Leaving No Industry Behind

Over the course of his 22 year career, expert systems engineer Kiran Jewargi has transformed the computer and enterprise data storage of companies across nearly all industries. His visionary approach has saved some of those businesses millions of dollars in operation costs, largely thanks to his ability to weave together his diverse experience with solid business acumen and technological prowess.

Jewargi originally obtained his degree in Industrial Electronics Technology from the esteemed Datte Meghe College of Engineering in India. Since that time, he has not only witnessed the massive evolution of the tech world – he has been an essential player in driving the industry forward. He has brought his knowledge to a wide variety of projects, but has developed a particular niche in the field of data infrastructure.

“As an advisor systems engineer, I evaluate technology trends to propose strategies for developing new products, business models, and innovations for current enterprise customers,” explains Kiran. For this reason, it is essential that he stays on top of advancing technology in order to offer his clients products and strategies that function optimally within the current landscape, but that also allow them to remain flexible to modernize as they move into the future.

His career has allowed him to dive into many different industries, and he’s found the variety of projects to be a great source of his inspiration and drive to develop his knowledge and skills. Some projects have been local, while others have involved massive international corporations. Some have been in clearly tech fields – such as software and banking – while others have been more unexpected, like insurance, stock exchange, utility, and retail.

In one role with a utility company, he delivered a solution to consolidate 18 enterprise storage arrays, that were spread across multiple data centers running a massive 4PB of data, into two high-end, enterprise all-flash storage arrays by utilizing multi-protocol for mainframe and open systems. The new solution saved the company $2M in TCO per year in system maintenance alone. It also reduced power, cooling and floor space by a whopping 90%, saving the business an additional $800,000 annually. Thanks to his contributions to their datacenter modernization, they were able to utilize both AI and ML for advanced storage functionality and increased availability. He also helped the company implement disaster recovery methodology to ensure that they established a proper executable disaster recovery plan to failover and failback the critical applications and databases.

Working with the Private Healthcare hospital, Jewargi was positioned as a Senior Solutions Consultant. When he arrived, the situation was quite a mess. The organization was using outdated storage technology and, as a result, facing very high maintenance costs. He was tasked with updating the datacenter infrastructure and improving its performance. Kiran designed and proposed a solution to consolidate three data centers into two, at Fremont and Sacramento, which reduced their data center footprint significantly, and saved Private Hospital $250,000 annually on space and power cooling. The solution included high-end, enterprise-grade Hitachi all-flash storage, which reduced the company’s Epic software latency by improving system performance and reliability. He also used simple migration of 1PB with virtualization technology from the EMC storage array to the Hitachi array. In the end, Kiran’s efforts improved the Epic application’s performance with patient records by over 200%.

Jewargi spent more than a decade working with IT service management company, Hitachi Vantara. He started with the company in Mumbai as a senior technical consultant, and then as a technical account manager. However, in 2013, he received an esteemed promotion to enterprise solutions consultant and was relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area. He was responsible for managing large enterprise accounts in the region, such as Adobe, Qualys Security, PG&E, Fisher Investment, and Autodesk. Although a great deal of his work did deal with the technology of these companies, his role also demanded that he have a strong understanding of business strategies, opportunities in customer environments, and performance demands. In a sense, he needed to become familiar with every aspect of each company – and that’s exactly what he did.

Since 2019, Kiran Jewargi has been working for American-based Dell Technologies. His primary responsibilities are centered on storage solutions, putting to use his extensive knowledge of NVMe, SCM, QLC, SSD, and HDD solutions. He works with virtualization, hyper converged systems, clustering, and cloud computing. He also provides technical leadership and direction to both customers and internal staff in the development of fully integrated technology solutions. His work is essential for all departments, as technology is the modern thread that weaves them all together.

Reflecting on his role, Jewargi explains: “System engineers assume a leadership role in analyzing the requirements [of a client] to perform advanced system integration and provide technical expertise to design end-to-end solutions. [We] advise the client on their digital journey to build and design cloud platforms to transform their legacy environment into a digital organization, enabling them to develop, test, and run cloud-native applications on a single infrastructure with consistent operation and integrated lifecycle management.”

Given that the advancements in technology are now occurring faster and more frequently than ever before, it is clear that expert systems engineers like Kiran Jewargi are going to play an absolutely essential role in supporting companies to keep up with it all. It is not an easy job, as one must be self-driven to learn those pieces beyond the technical scope. However, someone like Jewargi proves that it’s the best way to truly find success in the industry.

