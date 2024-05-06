FirstCry's Parent Firm Brainbees Solutions Re-files IPO Papers; Issue Size Remains Unchanged

FirstCry's Parent Firm Brainbees Solutions Re-files IPO Papers |

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent firm of online e-commerce platform FirstCry, has re-filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

This came after the regulator directed the company to re-file the draft papers citing insufficient disclosure of key performance indicators (KPIs), market sources said.

Key performance indicators

The company's key performance indicators include its number of orders, average order value and annual transacting customers.

According to the fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the Pune-based company's initial public offering (IPO) size remains unchanged. Its proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,816 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 5.44 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Financial Highlights

For the nine months ended December 2023, the company reported a net loss of Rs 278 crore and an operating revenue of Rs 4,814 crore. Around 77 per cent of the company's total sales came through online medium and the remaining 23 per cent through offline stores, as per the latest draft papers.

Under the OFS, SVF Frog, a Cayman Islands-registered entity of Softbank, will sell 2.03 crore equity shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will offload 28.06 lakh shares of the company.

Currently, Softbank holds a 25.55 per cent stake in Brainbees Solutions and M&M owns a 10.98 per cent stake in the multi-brand retailing platform, the draft papers showed.

Apart from Softbank and M&M, other selling shares in the OFS are PI Opportunities Fund, TPG, NewQuest Asia Investments, Apricot Investments, Valiant Mauritius, TIMF Holdings, Think India Opportunities Fund and Schroders Capital.