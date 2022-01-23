Syngene International looks to carry growth momentum to next fiscal

Integrated research, development and manufacturing services firm Syngene International Ltd is looking forward to carry the momentum into the next fiscal, stated Managing Director and CEO Jonathan Hunt.

The company, has witnessed its discovery services performing ''particularly well this fiscal'' and expects development and manufacturing services ''to see a bit of a pickup'' by the end of this fiscal and into next year.

''We are seeing quite a good demand environment across all of our businesses, whether it's discovery services, development or manufacturing, that creates the right conditions for us,'' Hunt said.

Hunt added that all the three divisions have got very healthy, growing demand in the marketplace.

In the third quarter, the company reported a 10 per cent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 641.4 crore and for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:41 PM IST