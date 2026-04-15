Switching Jobs Soon? Understand 5-Year Vs 1-Year Gratuity Rules, Avoid Losing ₹20 Lakh Tax-Free Benefit

Gratuity rules differ for permanent and contract employees. |

Mumbai: In today’s job market, employees are not just focused on salary but also on benefits like gratuity. Recently, there has been confusion about getting gratuity in just one year. However, this rule does not apply to everyone.

What Is Gratuity?

Gratuity is a kind of “thank you bonus” given by a company to employees for long-term service. It is paid when you leave the job or at retirement and helps as financial support.

1-Year vs 5-Year Rule

The biggest confusion is about eligibility. Under the new labour code, fixed-term or contract employees can get gratuity after completing just one year of service.

However, for permanent employees, the rule has not changed. They still need to complete at least 5 years of continuous service to be eligible for gratuity.

Who Falls In Which Category?

Permanent employees: Must complete 5 years

Fixed-term/contract employees: Eligible after 1 year

Seasonal workers: Separate rules apply

Understanding your category is very important to avoid confusion and loss.

When Do You Get Gratuity?

Gratuity is paid when you leave the job. It is included in the full and final settlement along with salary, leave encashment, and bonus. So, you receive it at the time of exit.

How Is Gratuity Calculated?

The gratuity amount is calculated using a simple formula:

𝐺𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑖𝑡𝑦=𝐿𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝐵𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑆𝑎𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑦×15/26×𝑌𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑆𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑐𝑒

For example, if your last basic salary is Rs 50,000 and you worked for 5 years, you can get around Rs 1.44 lakh as gratuity.

What Has Changed In New Rules?

The new labour code changes the definition of wages. Now, salary will include both basic pay and allowances. This can increase the gratuity amount, but the 5-year rule for permanent employees remains the same.

What If You Leave Early?

If a permanent employee leaves before completing 5 years, gratuity is usually not paid. In some cases, if you complete 4 years and 240 days, you may still be eligible.

Why Gratuity Is Important

Gratuity is a lump sum amount that helps in long-term savings. It is tax-free up to Rs 20 lakh and provides financial support after leaving a job or at retirement.

What You Should Do?

If you are a permanent employee, try to complete 5 years to avoid losing benefits. If you are on a contract, you may still benefit after 1 year. Always check gratuity in your full and final settlement.