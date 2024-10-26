 Swiggy’s Instamart Pilots ‘Shopping List’ Feature After Viral Tweet; Could This Be A Game-Changer For Digital Grocery Shopping?
This new feature “Shopping List” although in the pilot phase, aims to simplify online grocery shopping, creating an experience closer to the traditional way many Indians shop at local stores.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

In response to a viral tweet noting out about the tediousness of adding items one-by-one to online grocery carts, Swiggy’s co-founder Phani Kishan announced a brand-new feature in development for Swiggy Instamart.

The Viral Tweet That Started It All

A recent post by user GabbarSingh on X, formerly Twitter sparked the idea. In his tweet, he wrote:

“Guys at @letsblinkit, @Swiggy, @ZeptoNow. Please listen. Indians shop via shopping lists. They go to a shop, give the list to the shopkeeper, he gets everything. It’s very difficult to search, pick the quantity & add to cart items one by one on your platforms. Pls give a functionality to upload a list. And it makes the cart for me. Thanks.”

“Well, We Heard You” – Swiggy’s Response

In a quick response to the post, Kishan took to X to share news: Swiggy Instamart was already developing a “Shopping List” feature to address these concerns. Kishan’s post included a brief demo video showing how the tool allows users to manage and upload shopping lists, creating a more seamless and familiar experience.

He captioned his tweet, tagging @GabbarSingh:

“Well, we heard you. The feature is in pilot phase and we will be scaling it up to all users gradually. Here’s a small demo of your Shopping List @SwiggyInstamart.”

Netizens Reaction

Kishan’s announcement and the demo video quickly gained traction on social media.

A X user responding to it said, "Much needed ! Hoping it can do the same for a handwritten sticky note grocery list as well. Volunteering for being beta tester :)"

Another user added, "So good to see Indian companies being so proactive when it comes to consumer demands."

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

“Sequence of events: 1) We are hosting a Diwali party tonight, usual friends & family, the chef sent us a long list of stuff to order. Wife sent it to me. I get irritated, adding each item. So I tweet about it…5) It happened once in 2021 too. Twitter Product management.”

