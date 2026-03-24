Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee 17% To ₹17.58 Per Order, Move Follows Zomato’s Recent Increase

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee. |

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy has increased its platform fee by 17 per cent. The fee has gone up from Rs 14.99 to Rs 17.58 per order, according to billing details visible on its app. This means customers now pay about Rs 2.59 more per order.

The company said the increase is meant to help it “operate and maintain the platform”.

Zomato Had Taken Similar Step

This hike comes just days after Zomato raised its platform fee by around 19 per cent. Zomato’s pre-GST fee is now Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier.

With both companies increasing charges, customers now pay nearly the same platform fee of around Rs 17.58 per order (including GST) on both apps.

Why Are Fees Increasing?

The main reason behind the fee hike is rising costs in the food delivery business. Expenses such as fuel, LPG, and crude oil have gone up in recent months.

These higher costs affect restaurants and delivery partners, making operations more expensive for platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Because of this, companies are adjusting their pricing to maintain profits and continue services smoothly.

Trend of Gradual Fee Hikes

Zomato first introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 per order in August 2023. Since then, it has increased the fee multiple times across cities.

The latest hikes from both Swiggy and Zomato show a growing trend where food delivery platforms are slowly raising charges to deal with cost pressures.

Stock Market Reaction

Swiggy’s shares were trading almost flat at Rs 273.40 on the BSE, up 0.33 per cent. However, the stock has fallen over 10 per cent in the last one month and nearly 40 per cent in six months.

Meanwhile, shares of Eternal, Zomato’s parent company, rose about 2 per cent after its fee hike announcement.

For customers, ordering food online is getting slightly more expensive. For companies, these changes are needed to manage rising costs and keep their business running.