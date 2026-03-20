Zomato Hikes Platform Fee By ₹2.40 To ₹14.90 Per Order, Magicpin Keeps Charges Unchanged Amid Cost Pressures

Zomato Increases Platform Fee. | File Photo

New Delhi: Zomato has increased the platform fee it charges users for food delivery. The fee has gone up by Rs 2.40, taking it to Rs 14.90 per order (before GST). Earlier, the platform fee was Rs 12.50. This change is visible on the app and applies across all cities where Zomato operates.

Nationwide Hike Across Markets

The company has implemented this increase across India. This means all users ordering food through Zomato will now pay a higher platform fee. The last time Zomato increased this fee was in September last year.

Comparison With Competitors

Zomato’s rival Swiggy is currently charging a platform fee of Rs 14.99 per order, including GST. Meanwhile, magicpin, another food delivery platform, is charging Rs 14.20 per order.

However, magicpin has clearly said it will not increase its platform fee for now. The company wants to support both customers and restaurant partners during a difficult time.

Magicpin Chooses Stability

Magicpin’s leadership said the food delivery industry is going through a challenging phase due to rising costs. Instead of increasing prices, the company has decided to keep fees unchanged. This move is aimed at keeping food delivery affordable for users.

Rising Costs Behind Price Hike

The increase in Zomato’s platform fee comes at a time when global crude oil prices are rising. Higher fuel costs directly impact delivery expenses, making operations more expensive for companies.

Impact On Customers

With this hike, ordering food online will become slightly more expensive for users. Even though the increase per order is small, it can add up for frequent users.

Industry Facing Pressure

The food delivery sector is under pressure due to higher operational costs and global economic factors. Companies are trying different strategies—some increasing fees, while others are holding prices steady—to manage their business and stay competitive.