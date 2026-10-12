Swaraj Engines' Q2 PAT Rises 21.9% To ₹60.57 Crore, H1 PAT Up 16.5%

Swaraj Engines Limited |

Mumbai: Swaraj Engines Limited announced on 12 October 2026 that its Board of Directors has approved the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:45 AM and concluded at 12:25 PM.

Quarterly Performance

The company's total income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹636.77 crore, up from ₹508.65 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter increased by 21.9% to ₹81.38 crore, compared to ₹66.75 crore in Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of fiscal year 2027, Swaraj Engines reported a total income of ₹1,228.87 crore, against ₹998.41 crore in H1 FY26. The PBT for H1 FY27 was ₹156.02 crore, an increase of 16.5% from ₹133.92 crore in the previous year's first half.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹49.86, while diluted EPS was ₹49.84. For the half-year period, basic EPS stood at ₹95.56 and diluted EPS was ₹95.54.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of 30 September 2026, total assets amounted to ₹84,565 crore, compared to ₹77,883 crore as on 31 March 2026. Equity share capital remained constant at ₹1,215 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.