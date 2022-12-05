Swan Energy seeks nod for operating floating LNG unit in Gujarat, being built since 2013

Swan Energy's subsidiary Swan LNG is waiting for authorities in Gujarat to kickstart operations of its floating facility for liquefied natural gas facility in Gujarat early next year, as per agencies.

The firm has been working on the LNG port in Jafarabad, Amreli district since 2013, and the facility houses a floating storage and regassification unit. It will be used to fast-track the import of LNG, by storing and regassifying, before supplying high-pressure natural gas to the shore. Small quanties of LNG can also be transported via trucks and trains from the port.

The project, which has been hit by delays for almost a decade, has been built from an investment of Rs 6,000 crore. Its breakwater facility was also destroyed by two cyclones in those years.

Apart from Swan Energy's majority 63 per cent stake, Gujarat Maritime Board also has a 15 per cent stake in Swan LNG, followed by Gujarat State Petronet's 11 per cent and technical partner Mitsui O.S.K. Line's 11 per cent.

Swan Energy has compleyed 1,300 metres of a break water across two jetties, where 2,200 metres is needed. Another 200 metre is expected to be completed by the end of January.