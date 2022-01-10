Suzuki Motorcycle rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan stated that it has rolled out its 6 millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The recently launched Suzuki Avenis became the 6th millionth celebratory unit.

The company sells a range of products including Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and the recently introduced Avenis 125.

Satoshi Uchida, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant."

This 6 millionth milestone is a testament to continued commitment to provide superior value to our customers in India.

"We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world, the company said.

