 Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Kenichi Umeda as new MD
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Kenichi Umeda as new MD | Image: Suzuki (Representative)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as its new Managing Director.

Umeda succeeds Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term as the Managing Director of the company, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

He will be responsible for the further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India's position in the Indian and overseas markets.

He brings with him over 27 years of valuable industry experience across various global markets, it added.

India is an important market for Suzuki. Delivering innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers has been the priority for Suzuki Motorcycle India since its inception, Umeda said about his new role.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

