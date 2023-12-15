Suzlon Secures Order To Develop 100.8 MW Wind Power Project In Gujarat | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Friday announced a new order win for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for a leading global utility company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Suzlon will install 32 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "We are delighted to partner with a leading global utility as our esteemed customer on this project. This order is in line with Suzlon’s reputation for worldclass wind energy solutions enabling industry leading companies from across the globe to trust us with their wind energy projects. The power generated from this project will serve the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power."

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our first order with the leading global utility backed by an established global track record in renewable energy. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India."

Suzlon Energy Limited shares

The shares of Suzlon on Friday at 12:20 pm IST were trading at Rs 38.15, up by 2.14 percent.