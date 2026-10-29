Suzlon Energy Q2 Net Profit Rises 1.3 Per Cent To ₹394 Crore On Comparable Basis; Revenue Jumps 26 Pc

Suzlon records its highest-ever quarterly wind turbine deliveries as its order book crosses 6 GW | Representational Image

New Delhi, October 29, 2026: Suzlon Energy Ltd reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year increase in comparable net profit to Rs 394 crore for the September quarter, excluding an Rs 891 crore deferred tax asset creation in the year-earlier period, as record wind turbine deliveries lifted revenue but operating margins came under pressure.

Reported net profit fell 69.2 per cent from Rs 1,279 crore in the September quarter of FY26, when the tax benefit boosted earnings.

Revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to Rs 4,869 crore in the quarter ended September 30, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were broadly flat at Rs 720 crore against Rs 721 crore a year earlier, the company said in an earnings release on Thursday.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 14.8 per cent from 18.6 per cent, while profit before tax declined 7.8 per cent to Rs 518 crore.

Revenue rose 27 per cent sequentially from Rs 3,819 crore in the June quarter, with EBITDA increasing 21 per cent from Rs 595 crore, reflecting stronger execution and higher deliveries.

Record Wind Turbine Deliveries

Suzlon delivered a record 710 megawatts (MW) of wind energy equipment in India during the quarter, up 25.7 per cent from 565 MW a year earlier. Commissioning activity rose 69 per cent sequentially to 454 MW.

"Our record Q2 deliveries of 710 MW and strong commissioning of 454 MW reflect stronger execution and are driving revenue growth," Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of Suzlon Group, said.

The company's order book exceeded 6 gigawatts (GW), supported by order intake of more than 1.5 GW in the first half of FY27. More than 1.1 GW of first-half orders were led by its development company, or DevCo, business, accounting for over 70 per cent of order intake, Suzlon said.

EPC Contracts To Expand By FY28

Public-sector undertakings and commercial and industrial customers accounted for 78 per cent of the order book. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts made up 38 per cent of the pipeline, with Suzlon targeting an increase in the share to 50 per cent by FY28.

The higher EPC contribution reflects the company's strategy to expand beyond turbine supply into broader project execution. The shift could increase its role in renewable energy development, although execution timelines, project costs and working-capital requirements will remain important as the business scales up.

Girish Tanti, vice-chairman and co-founder of Suzlon Group, said the company's "Suzlon 2.0" strategy was expanding its role as a full-stack renewable energy solutions provider.

"Our 1.1+ GW of DevCo-led orders show how fast we are accelerating project execution and capacity addition, driving India towards its 100 GW wind energy ambition by 2030," he said.

Net Worth Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore

Chief Financial Officer Rahul Jain said Suzlon had delivered revenue growth despite commodity and currency volatility, while focusing on margins, cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's net worth crossed Rs 10,000 crore, and credit rating agency CRISIL upgraded its long-term rating to CRISIL AA-/Stable, Suzlon said.

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Suzlon has domestic wind turbine manufacturing capacity of 4,500 MW across 15 specialised hubs, including three smart factories in Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It commissioned 723 MW during the first half of FY27, including projects involving Juniper Green Energy, Aditya Birla Renewables, Zelestra, Brookfield and Yanara.

Its renewable energy asset management services business manages more than 16,000 MW of installed capacity in India, spanning more than 9,600 wind turbines and 110 sites, with over 1,900 customers.

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