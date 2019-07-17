Suzlon defaults on USD 172 million worth bond payments

Mumbai: Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy defaulted on a payment of $172 million worth of principal amount related to outstanding bonds.

"The company has not made the payment of the principal amount of the outstanding bonds, being $172,000,000 (about Rs 1,180 crore), which was due on July 16, 2019, (Tuesday) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds," Suzlon Energy said.

It added that the company is working on a holistic solution for its debt and continues to be in discussions with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding debt, including the bonds.

The outstanding principal amount of $172 million was part of a bond issue of $546.91 million.