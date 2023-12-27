Suzlon Announces New Order Of 100.8 MW From Mahindra Susten | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Wednesday announced a new order win for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Mahindra Susten Private Limited, the clean-teach arm of the Mahindra Group, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Suzlon will install 48 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra.

Suzlon will execute the project with a full scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Mahindra Susten, for their first wind energy project. Indian conglomerates like the Mahindra Group are setting examples for corporate India towards embracing renewable energy and meeting India’ national sustainability goals. Suzlon deeply shares the values of responsibility, larger good and nation-building with Mahindra making this association even more special.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, “We are happy to announce our first order with Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a strong footprint in India. We take pride that Mahindra Susten, demonstrated their faith in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain."

Suzlon Limited shares

The shares of Suzlon Limited on Wednesday at 1:54 pm IST were at Rs 36.65, down by 0.68 per cent.