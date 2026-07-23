Suryoday SFB Net Profit Up 113% To ₹75.18 Crore In Q1 FY27, Total Income Rises To ₹770.22 Crore

Mumbai: Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd reported a net profit of ₹75.18 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 113 per cent rise compared to ₹35.28 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank’s total income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹770.22 crore, up from ₹603.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Financials

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹631.66 crore. This includes interest expended of ₹306.63 crore and operating expenses of ₹325.03 crore.

Asset Quality and Ratios

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the quarter were ₹931.15 crore, translating to a gross NPA ratio of 6.60 per cent. Net NPAs were ₹169.55 crore, or 1.27 per cent of net advances.

Capital Adequacy

The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as of June 30, 2026, was 20.03 per cent. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹7.07.

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Auditor’s Review

The financial results for the quarter were reviewed by joint statutory auditors Mukund M Chitale & Co. and Gokhale & Sathe. They issued an unmodified limited review report, the bank said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.