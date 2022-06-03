Mobisafar Services partners with Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd

Mobisafar through its presence in 13000+ pin codes would help facilitate onboarding new customers in Suryoday Small Finance Bank, digitally through eKYC and enabling banking services. /Logo |

Suryoday Small Finance bank, small finance bank, today announced its partnership with Mobisafar to provide banking services through all Mobisafar’s franchisees and Business Correspondent networks across India.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening financial inclusion by providing key banking services digitally to the underbanked customers even at the remotest parts of the country, in a press statement.

Mobisafar through its presence in 13000+ pin codes would help facilitate onboarding new customers in Suryoday Small Finance Bank, digitally through eKYC and enabling banking services like savings account opening, deposit/withdrawal of money, balance enquiry, etc, it said.

Speaking on this development, Narayan Rao, Chief Services Officer , Suryoday Small Finance Bank said, “We are very excited to partner with Mobisafar since we believe that this would further our objective of providing access to banking services to the underbanked and serving them more meaningfully.“

Commenting on this tie-up, Abhishek Kumar Pandey, Managing Director & CEO , Mobisafar Services Private said, “We are happy and honored to announce this partnership with Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd which enables us to have Banking BC point services across our Mobisafar MITRA’s on a Pan India basis. We are well on track with respect to our growth strategy to increase our Active Mobisafar MITRA’s to 2,50,000 by March 2023 and to 7,50,000 by March 2026. This tie-up further ensures scalability to our growth model as we would be able to on-board and activate Banking services at our Mobisafar MITRA’s

He further added, “Our Mobisafar MITRA’s acts as a one-stop shop for the local customers offering them a bouquet of services and thus providing them the convenience, at the same time aiding them with financial, social and digital inclusion.”

Vishal Singh, Chief Information Officer, SSFB said, “This partnership brings capabilities to onboard partners for end-to-end servicing of customers digitally, will leverage on opening banking stack that we have invested in” Mobisafar intends to deliver Bio-metric enabled Digital Banking services at our Mobisafar MITRA’s along with the Bank to enable unmatched reach in remotest parts of the country as well as access to a unique untapped customer base and help them to access the Banking services along with other multiple services."