Surana Telecom & Power Reports 401% Revenue Growth, PAT Falls 20% In Q4

Surana Telecom and Power’s Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 401 percent YoY to Rupees 23.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Surana Telecom and Power Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 23.9 crore for Q4 FY26, up 401 percent from Rupees 4.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax fell 20 percent year-on-year to Rupees 15.3 crore from Rupees 19.2 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 1.9 percent from Rupees 23.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT rose 314 percent from Rupees 3.7 crore. Total income stood at Rupees 50.2 crore for the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Profit before tax stood at Rupees 18.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 4.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 23.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased 230 percent year-on-year to Rupees 31.4 crore from Rupees 9.5 crore. Finance cost rose to Rupees 1.5 crore from Rupees 0.2 crore. Depreciation was Rupees 1.4 crore, compared with Rupees 2.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The filing said other income included profit on the sale of an asset of Rupees 23.4 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The company reported two segments: Renewable Energy and Trading & Others. Trading & Others revenue rose to Rupees 21.0 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 0.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Renewable Energy revenue fell to Rupees 2.8 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore. The consolidated results also included Topsun Solar Private Limited and Bhagyanagar Solar Private Limited, acquired as wholly owned subsidiaries during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 60.8 crore, up 282 percent from Rupees 15.9 crore in FY25. PAT declined 7.7 percent to Rupees 21.6 crore from Rupees 23.4 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 26.9 crore, compared with Rupees 28.8 crore in FY25. The board also approved the disinvestment of up to 49 percent equity stake held in Bhagyanagr Solar Private Limited, stating that the move was in the company’s interest.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.