Sunteck Realty to launch seven projects with Rs 22,000 cr potential revenue

Sunteck Realty is planning to launch seven projects in and around the Mumbai metropolitan region over the next five to eight years, with Rs 22,000-crore potential revenue path.

The company has acquired land banks for five major residential projects in Vasai West, Vasind, Borivali West, Shahad in Kalyan and Pen-Khopoli over the last 18 months.

These projects have a development potential of 23 million sq ft and can fetch close to Rs 20,000 crore over the next seven to eight years, stated Sunteck Realty founder-chairman and managing director Kamal Khetan.

The company stated that it is also launching the next phases of the Sunteck World in the northwestern suburbs of Naigaon and Sunteck City at the Oshiwara district centre in Goregaon West.

Khetan added that these projects can generate Rs. 1,250 crore in topline in FY23 alone.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:49 PM IST