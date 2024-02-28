 Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen To Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen To Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III

Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen To Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III

“I am thankful to the Government of UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination,” Mittal added.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal. | Photo: Twitter

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on Wednesday has become the first Indian citizen to receive an Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE). This recognition was bestowed by King Charles III in acknowledgment of Mittal's contributions to advancing India-UK business relations.

Bharti Enterprises on their social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) shared a post in which Mittal said, “I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations.”

Read Also
Apple Cancels Its Electric Car Project Titan After A Decade Of Investment; Elon Musk Reacts With...
article-image

“I am thankful to the Government of UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen To Receive Honorary Knighthood From King...

Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen To Receive Honorary Knighthood From King...

NCLT Issues Notice To BYJU'S In Fresh Insolvency Plea

NCLT Issues Notice To BYJU'S In Fresh Insolvency Plea

'Aim To Get 4,000 Advertisers For IPL 2024': Viacom18 Sports

'Aim To Get 4,000 Advertisers For IPL 2024': Viacom18 Sports

IHC Abu Dhabi Appoints First AI-Powered Board Member In The GCC

IHC Abu Dhabi Appoints First AI-Powered Board Member In The GCC

EV Vs Hybrid: What Is The Route Ahead For Sustainability

EV Vs Hybrid: What Is The Route Ahead For Sustainability