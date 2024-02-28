Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen To Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal. | Photo: Twitter

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on Wednesday has become the first Indian citizen to receive an Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE). This recognition was bestowed by King Charles III in acknowledgment of Mittal's contributions to advancing India-UK business relations.

Bharti Enterprises on their social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) shared a post in which Mittal said, “I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations.”

Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal has become the first Indian citizen to be awarded Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), by King Charles III for advancing India – UK business relations. pic.twitter.com/HWkSpQjOgu — Bharti Enterprises (@bhartinews) February 28, 2024

“I am thankful to the Government of UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination,” he added.