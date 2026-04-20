Sundaram Multi Pap Commissions ₹30 Million Automatic Notebook Machine At Palghar Plant

Sundaram Multi Pap Limited has commissioned a fully automatic notebook manufacturing machine at its Palghar facility with an investment exceeding Rs 30 million. |

Mumbai: Sundaram Multi Pap is accelerating its manufacturing upgrade with a new automated production line now fully operational.

Installs Advanced Machinery

The company has successfully installed and commissioned a fully automatic notebook manufacturing machine at its Palghar plant, marking a significant operational milestone. As detailed in the press release on page 2, the machine is already running at full pace after being installed a few months ago.

Manufactured by Line-O-Matics, the equipment represents an investment of over Rs 30 million and reflects a clear push toward modernising production infrastructure.

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Boosts Production Capacity

The new system is expected to significantly enhance production capacity by reducing reliance on manual processes. Automation will allow faster throughput while maintaining consistency across output. According to the company, the machine will improve efficiency by minimising manual intervention and enabling smoother operations. This positions the plant to handle higher volumes as demand scales up in the stationery market.

Improves Cost Efficiency

Beyond capacity gains, the automation drive is expected to deliver cost advantages. Reduced labour dependency and streamlined processes are likely to lower per-unit production costs.

The company also highlighted improved product quality and consistency as key outcomes. These factors together are expected to strengthen operational margins while enhancing competitiveness in the notebook and stationery segment.

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Plans Further Expansion

Management indicated that the installation is part of a broader strategy to scale manufacturing capabilities. The company plans to add more automated lines over the coming quarters to sustain growth momentum.

The leadership believes the upgrade will help meet increasing market demand while improving turnaround times. This aligns with its long-term focus on technology adoption and scalable production systems.

Sundaram Multi Pap’s latest investment highlights its shift toward automation-led growth, with enhanced capacity and efficiency expected to support sustained expansion in the stationery business.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.