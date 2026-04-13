Citius TransNet Investment Trust Sets Price Band At ₹100 For ₹1,105 Crore IPO, To Open On April 17

(L–R) Mr. Bhavyang Oza, Whole Time Director & Chief Investment Officer; Mr Sreekumar Chatra, Managing Director- Infrastructure Funds ; Ms Sujaya Moghepadhye, Head Capital Markest & Investor Relations and Mr. P Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer; of Citius TransNet Investment Trust, at the company’s IPO Press conference in Mumbai. |

New Delhi: Citius TransNet Investment Trust on Monday announced the price band of Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit for its Rs 1,105-crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on April 17 and close on April 21, the Trust said in a statement.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and certain identified project special purpose vehicles (SPVs)--Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd -- and general purposes.

Citius TransNet Investment Trust (Trust) is a transport sector-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), established to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of transport infrastructure assets, including roads, in the country. The portfolio assets comprise a total of 3,406.71 lane-kms (seven toll assets spanning more than 3,043.22 lane-kms, and three annuity assets spanning more than 363.49 lane-kms) across nine different states, according to the offer document.

The sponsor of the Trust is Epic TransNet Infrastructure Private Limited. The sponsor is fully owned by funds under Infrastructure Yield Trust -- Infrastructure Yield Plus II, Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA, and India Infrastructure Yield Plus II. These funds are managed by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd (EAAA).

On the financial front, the Trust's revenue from operations was Rs 1,496.36 crore, and the net cash flow from operating activities was Rs 782 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025. Axis Capital, Ambit and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers of the Issue. The units are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

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