Indian Railways Approves ₹1.53 Lakh Crore Investment For 100 New Projects Covering 6,000 Km Of Network In 2025-26

Indian Railways Approves Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore Investment for 100 New Projects Covering 6,000 Km of Network in 2025-26 | IANS

New Delhi, April 12: Indian Railways is headed for a transformative expansion with the government having approved a total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore across 100 new projects in 2025-26 covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday.

Compared to FY 2024–25, where 64 projects worth Rs 72,869 crore covering over 2,800 kilometres were cleared, project approvals have increased by 56 per cent, route coverage has surged by over 114 per cent, and financial commitment has witnessed a remarkable jump of more than 110 per cent, according to a factsheet released by the ministry.

The 100 sanctioned projects include new lines, doubling and multitracking works, along with bypass lines, flyovers and chord lines. These are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions. The initiatives are expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and reduce travel time across the network.

These projects span nearly all major states, ensuring a balanced and inclusive expansion of the railway network. Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerge as key focus states, given their critical role in freight corridors, industrial connectivity, and passenger demand.

The concentration of projects in these states will strengthen freight corridors, boost industrial linkages, and improve passenger movement. These states form the backbone of India’s logistics network, and enhanced connectivity here will have cascading benefits across the economy, the factsheet said.

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, these projects go beyond infrastructure creation to enable social transformation. A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions. Landmark initiatives such as the Rowghat–Jagdalpur line in Chhattisgarh, along with multiple corridors in Jharkhand and Odisha, will ensure access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities, bringing underserved populations into the mainstream of national development.

From a financial perspective, this expansion reflects a decisive shift towards large-scale, transformational investments. Over 35 projects exceed Rs 1,000 crore, forming the backbone of corridor-level upgrades. Major projects include the Kasara–Manmad 3rd and 4th line (131 km) at around Rs 10,150 crore, the Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa 5th & 6th line (278 km) at over Rs 8,740 crore, the Itarsi–Nagpur 4th line (297 km) at over Rs 5,450 crore, and the Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi 3rd and 4th line (173 km) at more than Rs 5,000 crore. Together, these projects alone account for over Rs 28,000 crore, highlighting the focus on strengthening high-density trunk routes.

The projects are strategically aligned with the Mission 3000 MT (million tonnes) initiative aimed at significantly enhancing cargo capacity. Energy corridor projects dominate the portfolio, facilitating faster coal and mineral movement and strengthening energy security. High-Density Network projects address congestion on critical routes, while the Rail Sagar Corridor improves port connectivity and coastal trade. Together, these initiatives will enhance overall network efficiency and logistics performance, the factsheet said.

This massive investment is expected to generate substantial employment, stimulate demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs across the country. As these projects progress, they will enhance railway capacity, improve service delivery, and act as a catalyst for India’s economic growth. "This is not incremental progress—this is India laying the tracks for its next economic leap", it said.

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