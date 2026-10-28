Sundaram Fasteners Q2 Profit Rises 12 Per Cent To ₹310.95 Crore As Revenue Grows 26 Pc

Sundaram Fasteners reports higher quarterly profit and robust export growth | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Auto components maker Sundaram Fasteners on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax to Rs 310.95 crore in the three months to September, compared with the same period last year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 278.62 crore in the July-September period of FY26.

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew 26 per cent to Rs 3,375.53 crore from Rs 2,688.54 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said.

Domestic Sales Grow 23 Per Cent

Domestic sales for the quarter stood at Rs 1,172.90 crore, compared with Rs 956.94 crore during the second quarter of last year, registering year-on-year growth of 23 per cent, it said.

Buoyed by favourable customer demand, the company recorded exports of Rs 530.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 338.02 crore in the July-September period of 2025, marking year-on-year growth of 57 per cent, the company said.

EBITDA Rises 14 Per Cent

The company also said that, despite the increase in raw material and indirect material prices, earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, grew by 14 per cent to Rs 277.58 crore, up from Rs 243.67 crore in the same period last year.

The company incurred Rs 281.01 crore in capital expenditure for the half-year ended September 30, 2026, in line with its planned capital expenditure for the financial year 2026-27.

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These investments will help the company scale up in non-automotive, electric vehicle (EV), hybrid and adjacent segments, it said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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