Sun Pharma Q1 Net Profit Up 27%, Revenue Rises 10.1% To ₹15,183.55 Crore

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced its consolidated financial results on Wednesday for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, with net profit after tax reaching ₹2,894.8 crore. This is a significant increase compared to ₹2,278.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹15,183.55 crore, up from ₹13,786.07 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹16,023.50 crore, compared to ₹14,315.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹11,720.60 crore from ₹10,325.09 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefits expense rose to ₹3,227.23 crore from ₹2,801.66 crore.

Exceptional Items

The company reported exceptional items totaling ₹204.09 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This includes a charge of ₹167 crore related to acquisition costs for Organon & Co. and an incremental cost of ₹37.09 crore due to the New Labour Codes framework, partially offset by a related tax credit of ₹9.43 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q1 FY27 were both ₹12.1, an increase from ₹9.5 in Q1 FY26. The company’s EBITDA for the quarter was ₹4,417.7 crore, a 2.7% increase year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 28.9%.

Business Segments

India formulations sales were ₹5,474.9 crore, a 16% growth, and accounted for 36.1% of total consolidated sales. US formulations sales were US$ 427 million, a 9.7% decline, making up 26.6% of total consolidated sales. Emerging Markets formulations sales increased by 4.2% to US$ 311 million, contributing 19.4% to total consolidated sales. Rest of World formulations sales were US$ 218 million, representing 13.6% of total consolidated sales.

R&D Investments

Research and development expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹826.35 crore, amounting to 5.4% of sales. Of this, 30% was allocated to innovative medicines R&D.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.