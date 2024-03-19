 Sun Pharma Gets Regulatory Nod In Australia For Acne Treatment Cream
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSun Pharma Gets Regulatory Nod In Australia For Acne Treatment Cream

Sun Pharma Gets Regulatory Nod In Australia For Acne Treatment Cream

The approval is for Winlevi, which is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Sun Pharma | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday said the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted regulatory approval for Winlevi cream indicated for the topical treatment of acne.

The approval is for Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1 per cent), which is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older, the company said in a statement.

Sun Pharma received the exclusive right to develop and commercialise Winlevi in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia from Cosmo, it added.

"Winlevi is an exciting addition to our expanding dermatology portfolio of innovative medicines in Australia. Winlevi's novel mechanism of action will be a welcome addition to the physician's toolkit while treating acne," Hellen de Kloet, Business Head, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Sun Pharma, said.

The company said Winlevi will be available in Australia this June.

"This is another achievement in the mission of Cosmo and Sun Pharma to improve the lives of patients affected by skin conditions," Cosmo President of the Dermatology Division Diana Harbort said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sun Pharma Gets Regulatory Nod In Australia For Acne Treatment Cream

Sun Pharma Gets Regulatory Nod In Australia For Acne Treatment Cream

Japan's Central Bank Ends Negative Interest Rate After Nearly 2 Decades

Japan's Central Bank Ends Negative Interest Rate After Nearly 2 Decades

Stock Market Opening March 19: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,440.58 & Nifty At 21,956.60, ITC Up,...

Stock Market Opening March 19: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,440.58 & Nifty At 21,956.60, ITC Up,...

Axis Bank Pledges ₹100 Cr To National Cancer Grid

Axis Bank Pledges ₹100 Cr To National Cancer Grid

Revolutionising Urban Mobility: Citroen Partners With BluSmart For 4,000 e-C3 Electric Vehicles

Revolutionising Urban Mobility: Citroen Partners With BluSmart For 4,000 e-C3 Electric Vehicles