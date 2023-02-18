Sun Pharma forays into health tech with investments in Agatsa Software and Remedio

Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Sun Pharma has acquired 26.09 per cent stake in Agatsa Software to boost digital diagnostics.

It has also bagged a 27.39 per cent stake in Remedio Innovative Solutions, for eye disease detection.

