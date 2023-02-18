e-Paper Get App
Sun Pharma forays into health tech with investments in Agatsa Software and Remedio

Sun Pharma forays into health tech with investments in Agatsa Software and Remedio

The acquisitions will boost the pharma giant's investments in digital healthcare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, Sun Pharma has acquired 26.09 per cent stake in Agatsa Software to boost digital diagnostics.

It has also bagged a 27.39 per cent stake in Remedio Innovative Solutions, for eye disease detection.

