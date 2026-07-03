Sumitomo Chemical India Shares Surge 8.92%, Stock Jumps ₹39.35 To Hit ₹480.55 Amid Heavy Buying

Sumitomo Chemical India shares surged 8.92 percent on July 3. |

Mumbai: Shares of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd surged sharply on Thursday as strong buying interest pushed the stock higher during the trading session. The stock jumped 8.92 percent, gaining Rs 39.35, to close at Rs 480.55 against its previous close of Rs 441.20.

Strong Buying Momentum

The stock opened at Rs 443 and quickly attracted heavy buying. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 488.65, while the day’s low stood at Rs 442.30.

The sharp rise kept the stock in positive territory for most of the session, showing strong investor confidence.

What Triggered The Rally?

One major reason behind the surge appears to be improving sentiment in agrochemical stocks. Investors are turning positive on companies linked to agriculture as expectations of a normal monsoon improve demand outlook.

A good monsoon usually boosts rural spending and increases demand for crop protection products such as pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides — a key business area for Sumitomo Chemical India.

Sector Outlook Turns Positive

The agrochemical sector has also seen better sentiment due to expectations of higher kharif sowing activity. Market participants believe stronger farm activity may support sales growth in coming quarters.

This has increased investor interest in companies with strong exposure to agricultural inputs.

Valuation And Key Levels

Sumitomo Chemical India currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 24,000 crore. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44.17.

Its 52-week high stands at Rs 665, while the 52-week low is Rs 362.60, showing that the stock still trades below its peak.

Investor Watch

Analysts say investors may continue tracking monsoon progress, quarterly earnings and management commentary for further direction.

If positive business momentum continues, the stock could remain in focus in the near term.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment or trading decisions.