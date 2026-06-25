Somi Conveyor Beltings Surges 16.55%, Stock Gains ₹16.19 To Close At ₹114 Amid Strong Buying

Shares of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose sharply on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: Shares of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd surged sharply on Wednesday after strong buying interest lifted the stock during the trading session.

The stock jumped 16.55 percent, gaining Rs 16.19, to close at Rs 114, compared with its previous close of Rs 97.81. The sharp rally attracted strong attention from traders and retail investors.

Strong Rally

The stock opened at Rs 99.98, slightly above its previous close, showing positive sentiment at the start of the session.

Buying momentum increased rapidly during the day, pushing the stock to an intraday high of Rs 117.37.

It also touched a day’s low of Rs 97.18, showing early volatility before moving sharply higher.

The stock remained in positive territory for most of the trading session, reflecting strong demand.

Investor Interest

Market experts say such sharp gains usually indicate aggressive buying and limited selling pressure.

Stocks in the small-cap segment often see strong moves when investor confidence improves or when traders expect better business performance.

Although no immediate corporate announcement was visible, the rally suggests rising market interest in the company.

Valuation Watch

Somi Conveyor Beltings currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 134.29 crore, placing it in the small-cap category.

The company is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.70, which gives investors an idea of how the stock is valued compared with earnings.

Its 52-week high stands at Rs 172.78, while the 52-week low is Rs 85.50.

Despite Wednesday’s strong rally, the stock still trades below its one-year high. Investors will now closely watch whether buying momentum continues in the coming sessions.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments carry risks. Investors should do proper research and consult financial advisers before making any investment decisions.