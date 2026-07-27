Sumitomo Chemical India Q1 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹216.5 Crore; Revenue At ₹1,054 Crore

Sumitomo Chemical India Q1 FY27 standalone net profit rose 20.4 percent YoY to Rs 216.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. reported a 20.4 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 216.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 1,054 crore.

Compared with Rs 110.6 crore in the March 2026 quarter and Rs 179.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company posted a strong sequential improvement in earnings, aided by an exceptional insurance claim recognised during the quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

Revenue from operations rose 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 1,048.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased to Rs 1,101 crore from Rs 1,086.7 crore, while net profit climbed 20.4 percent to Rs 216.5 crore from Rs 179.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential Performance

Revenue increased from Rs 671.5 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 1,054 crore in Q1 FY27, while total income rose from Rs 703.4 crore to Rs 1,101 crore. Total expenses stood at Rs 836.8 crore, up from Rs 556.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax nearly doubled to Rs 291.3 crore from Rs 147.1 crore, and net profit rose to Rs 216.5 crore from Rs 110.6 crore sequentially.

Key Drivers

During the quarter, the company recognised an exceptional gain of Rs 26.9 crore on account of an insurance claim for business interruption arising from the fire incident at its Bhavnagar plant during FY23.

The amount has been disclosed as an exceptional item. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Rs 4.34 from Rs 3.60 a year earlier. The company also noted that its business remains seasonal and is dependent on monsoon and climatic conditions.

Annual Reference

For FY26, Sumitomo Chemical India reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,185.8 crore, total income of Rs 3,331.8 crore, and net profit of Rs 543.1 crore. The company operates in a single reportable segment—agro-chemicals—and continues to monitor legal proceedings related to the Glyphosate notification.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.