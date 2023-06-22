 Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares To employees as Stock Option
Thursday, June 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Sula Vineyards on Thursday announced the allotment of 85,040 Equity Shares to employees under Sula Vineyards Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 (“ESOP 2020”) and Sula Vineyards Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 (“ESOP 2021”), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 16,85,85,738 to Rs 16,87,55,818.

Sula Vineyards Shares

The shares of Sula Vineyards on Thursday at 3:01 pm IST were at Rs 471.90, up by 0.40 percent.

