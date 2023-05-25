 Sula Vineyards allots shares worth Rs 9,550 as employee stock options
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Sula Vineyards allots Rs 9,550 worth share to employee stock options | File photo

As per the regulatory fillings, Sula Vineyards has today announced the allotment of 9,550 equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Employee Stock Options under Sula Vineyards Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 16,85,66,638 to Rs. 16,85,85,738.

Sula Vineyards Shares

The shares of Sula Vineyards on Thursday at 11:23 am IST were at Rs 405.95, up by 2.18 per cent.

Read Also
Sula Vineyards allots 59,050 shares to employees who exercised ESOPs
article-image

