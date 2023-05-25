Sula Vineyards allots shares worth Rs 9,550 as employee stock options

As per the regulatory fillings, Sula Vineyards has today announced the allotment of 9,550 equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Employee Stock Options under Sula Vineyards Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021.
With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 16,85,66,638 to Rs. 16,85,85,738.
Sula Vineyards Shares
The shares of Sula Vineyards on Thursday at 11:23 am IST were at Rs 405.95, up by 2.18 per cent.
