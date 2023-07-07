 Sula Vineyards Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Operating Officer
Sula Vineyards Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Operating Officer

He will be in the company till the end of September 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Sula Vineyards Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Operating Officer

Sula Vineyards Limited, on Friday through an exchange filing announced that it has taken on record the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer, Chaitanya Rathi to explore opportunities outside of the company.

In his resignation letter, he thanked the Board of Directors, Employees and Investors, all of whom he had a chance to work with and learn from over the past two decades.

Sula Vineyard Ltd shares

The shares of Sula Vineyard on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹445.20, down by 0.86 percent.

Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares To employees as Stock Option
