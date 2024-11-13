 Suburban Local Train Operations To Be Transferred To State Government: Reports
This potential move has been seen as a departure from the earlier program that was in consideration, which would have seen these suburban networks being transferred to private players.

G R Mukesh
Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The suburban railway network in the country is one of the most crucial railway systems that is run by the Indian railways.

India's Suburban Network

In India, most public transport systems, especially the railways, are owned and operated by the central government.

When we look at the suburban networks in the country, the city of Kolkata and the larger metropolitan area around it have the largest suburban network; this is followed by the network in Chennai and the famous Mumbai Suburban network or local trains in the City of Dreams.

The networks in the transfer may include EMU or Electric Multiple Unit, DMU or Diesel Multiple Unit, and MEMU, or Mainline Electric Multiple Unit, along with other systems.

Suburban Trains To Be Given To States?

Now, as per reports from Hindi publication, Dainik Jagran, this grand suburban network could now be transferred to the states from their current operators, the Indian Railways and the Ministry of Railways.

According to this report, the control would remain within the hold of the Indian Railways; meanwhile, the decision-making power on other important aspects, including fares and stoppage, would be transferred to state governments.

The networks in the transfer may include EMU or Electric Multiple Unit, DMU or Diesel Multiple Unit, and MEMU, or Mainline Electric Multiple Unit, along with other systems.

According to a railway official, the country's think tank, the NITI AAYOG, has made a report on the same.

This potential bifurcation and delegation of the suburban network to state governments could therefore augment the possibility of them being run better.

Railway's Lethargy

In the recent past, with the advent and larger focus on premium train services, including Vande Bharat, there have been allegations that have been levelled on the railways that the entity is failing to look at the welfare of passengers who are on the lower rung of the ladder.

This potential bifurcation and delegation of the suburban network to state governments could therefore augment the possibility of them being run better.

