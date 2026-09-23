 Subex Secures ₹41.6 Crore Contract From APAC Mobile Operator For Ecosystem Management
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Subex Secures ₹41.6 Crore Contract From APAC Mobile Operator For Ecosystem Management

Subex Limited has secured a contract valued at US$5 million (approximately ₹41.6 crore) from a major mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region. The agreement involves deploying Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management solutions for a period of five years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Subex Secures ₹41.6 Crore Contract From APAC Mobile Operator For Ecosystem Management
Subex Secures ₹41.6 Crore Contract |

Mumbai: Subex Limited on Monday announced it has won a US$5 million (approximately ₹41.6 crore) contract from a large mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region. The deal will span five years, with an option for a two-year extension.

Contract Details

The engagement focuses on the deployment of Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) solutions. These solutions aim to help the operator scale its partner ecosystem and accelerate the onboarding of new partners and business models.

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Operational Impact

The solutions will establish an operational foundation to capture emerging 5G and wholesale revenue opportunities. The contract is with an international entity and is not considered a related-party transaction.

Management Commentary

Nisha Dutt, MD & CEO, Subex, stated that the next phase of telecom growth will be driven by the ecosystems operators build. Dutt added that operators require the ability to bring partners and services to market quickly, without being constrained by legacy systems.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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