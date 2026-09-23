Subex Secures ₹41.6 Crore Contract From APAC Mobile Operator For Ecosystem Management

Subex Secures ₹41.6 Crore Contract |

Mumbai: Subex Limited on Monday announced it has won a US$5 million (approximately ₹41.6 crore) contract from a large mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region. The deal will span five years, with an option for a two-year extension.

Contract Details

The engagement focuses on the deployment of Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) solutions. These solutions aim to help the operator scale its partner ecosystem and accelerate the onboarding of new partners and business models.

Read Also Subex Secures €2.7 Million EAM Deal With North African Telecom Operator

Operational Impact

The solutions will establish an operational foundation to capture emerging 5G and wholesale revenue opportunities. The contract is with an international entity and is not considered a related-party transaction.

Management Commentary

Nisha Dutt, MD & CEO, Subex, stated that the next phase of telecom growth will be driven by the ecosystems operators build. Dutt added that operators require the ability to bring partners and services to market quickly, without being constrained by legacy systems.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.