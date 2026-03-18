Subex Secures €2.7 Million EAM Deal With North African Telecom Operator

Subex Limited has won a nine-year Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) contract from a leading North African telecom operator. |

Bengaluru: Subex is strengthening its global telecom partnerships with a fresh deal in North Africa, tapping into growing demand for smarter infrastructure management as operators scale digital networks.

Subex has secured a long-term EAM engagement with a leading North African telecom operator, marking a new logo win for the company. The contract spans nine years and is valued at around EUR 2.7 million, highlighting steady revenue visibility. The international deal reinforces Subex’s positioning in telecom AI-led solutions and its ability to win large, multi-year engagements.

The engagement will see Subex deploy its HyperSense-powered EAM platform, covering the entire asset lifecycle from purchase to retirement. The solution will manage telecom network, fiber, IT, and data-center assets while integrating with systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning, Geographic Information Systems, and Network or Element Management Systems, ensuring seamless operational alignment.

Managing Director and CEO Nisha Dutt indicated that rising investments in digital infrastructure are increasing the need for intelligent asset management. She suggested that this engagement enables the operator to unify asset intelligence across network layers, helping improve scalability, optimize investments, and strengthen compliance through better visibility and automation.

The contract, awarded by an international telecom entity with no related party involvement, reflects Subex’s continued expansion across global markets. With telecom operators increasingly focusing on governance-first frameworks and automation, the company is positioning its offerings to address evolving operational and regulatory requirements.

Subex’s latest win underlines its strategy to combine AI-driven platforms with long-term client engagements, targeting sustained growth through global telecom partnerships.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.