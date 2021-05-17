Stocks to watch out: Strong NBFCs; Tata Motors, GNFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank among others

The double-digit growth registered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) during the second and third quarters of 2020-21 amid the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the 'resilience' of these entities, an RBI article said. With this praise from RBI, one can expect investors showing interest in strong NBFCs.

Given below are list of companies whose stocks one should watch out today:

Tata Motors: Homegrown automobile giant Tata Motors will undertake a block closure at its Jamshedpur facility from May 18 to May 22, as per an internal communication sent to its employees on Monday.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank acquired around 46.7 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Limited (KMPFL). With this stake purchase, the lender’s stake in KMPFL has increased to 51 per cent, stated the bank in its filing.



Zuari Agro Chemical: Zuari Agro Chemicals on Monday said its fertiliser plant in Goa has been impacted due to Tauktae cyclone and there could be some damages. The company, in a regulatory filing, said it is in the process of assessing the damages caused by the cyclone Tauktae.



GNFC: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals on Monday reported a 29.37 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 308.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.