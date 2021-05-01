Stocks to beat Monday blues: Watch out for stocks of RIL, SBI General Insurance, Ipca Lab, HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Shriram City Union Finance

On Friday, many heavyweights like Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank among others reported higher profits in the fourth quarter. So, when the market opens on Monday, it would be interesting to see these stocks and others. Automobile stocks like Mahindra and Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India reported a drop in unit sales. Thus, auto stocks may be in focus too.



Below is the list of stocks to watch out for:



Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): The oil-to-telecom giant on Friday reported a 108 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 13,227 crore. During the same quarter of FY20, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,348 crore. The company said in a regulatory filing that Rs 13,227 crore is the net profit attributable to the owners of the company. The company reported a revenue from operations of nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis, during the period under review.