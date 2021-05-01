Stocks to beat Monday blues: Watch out for stocks of RIL, SBI General Insurance, Ipca Lab, HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Shriram City Union Finance

On Friday, many heavyweights like Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank among others reported higher profits in the fourth quarter. So, when the market opens on Monday, it would be interesting to see these stocks and others. Automobile stocks like Mahindra and Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India reported a drop in unit sales. Thus, auto stocks may be in focus too.
Below is the list of stocks to watch out for:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): The oil-to-telecom giant on Friday reported a 108 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 13,227 crore. During the same quarter of FY20, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,348 crore. The company said in a regulatory filing that Rs 13,227 crore is the net profit attributable to the owners of the company. The company reported a revenue from operations of nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis, during the period under review.
IndusInd Bank: Private sector lender on Friday reported a 193 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 926 crore for the March quarter, aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions. On a standalone basis, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 875.95 in the quarter ended March compared to Rs 301.84 crore in the year-ago period.
SBI General Insurance (SBIG): Private non-life insurer Friday said its net profit grew by 32 per cent to Rs 544 crore in the fiscal ended March 3, 2021. Gross written premium (GWP) rose 22 per cent to Rs 8,312 crore in the fiscal compared to Rs 6,840 crore in the fiscal 2019-20, a release said.
Shriram City Union Finance: This NBFC reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.28 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2021. The company's net profit was Rs 150.92 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Total income in Q4 FY21 was slightly up at Rs 1,599.64 crore as against Rs 1,547.59 crore earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
HDFC Bank: Seven months after Sashi Jagdishan took over as chief executive and managing director of largest private sector lender. The bank on Friday announced wide-ranging organisational changes.The bank has been reorganised into three pillars of 'business verticals', 'delivery channels' and 'technology and digital', as per a statement.
State Bank of India (SBI): State-run lender has announced a cut in home loan interest rates starting from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs 30 lakhs and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs. 30 lakhs and up to 75 lakhs. The big-ticket loans above Rs. 75 lakhs would get home loans at 7.05 percent.
Ipca Laboratories: Mumbai-based pharmaceuticals company Ipca Laboratories will complete the purchase of 4.03 per cent stake by April 30, 2021 in ABCD Technologies LLP (which will be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP), stated the pharma company in its filing. The pharma company will be investing Rs 25 crore in ABCD Technologies.
Marico: Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico on Friday reported 17 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax at Rs 238 crore for the quarter ended March due to volume-led strong revenue growth. Revenue from operations rose by 34 per cent to Rs 2,012 crore backed by 25 per cent growth in domestic business and constant currency growth of 23 per cent in international business.
Yes Bank: Crisis-hit lender on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the loss has dropped from Rs 22,715 crore in FY 2020 to Rs 3,462 crore in FY 2021. In the quarter ended December (Q3 FY21), it had posted a profit of Rs 151 crore. Net interest income in Q4 FY21 declined by 23 per cent to Rs 987 crore as against Rs 1,274 crore in Q4 FY20.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI): The country's largest carmaker on Saturday reported a 4 percent decline in total sales to 1,59,691 units in April as compared to 1,67,014 units in March this year as a spike in COVID-19 cases hit dispatches. The company did not sell any unit in the domestic market in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The company reported decline in total sale by 10 per cent to 36,437 units in April as compared with March this year on account of lockdown in various states amid surge in COVID-19 cases. The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 40,403 units to dealers in March this year. It had zero sales in the domestic market in April last year due to nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. It has entered into definitive agreements with shareholders of Meru Travel Solutions Private Limited (Meru) to buy their respective stakes in Meru. With these agreements worth around Rs 97.66 crore, M&M will become the owners of Meru.
(With Input from Agencies)
