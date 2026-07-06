Stocks Extend Winning Run, Sensex Soars 521 Points, Nifty Above 24,430

Indian equity markets ended higher on Monday as the Sensex gained 521.16 points and the Nifty rose 159.50 points. |

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended Monday's trading session with strong gains, supported by broad-based buying across sectors and positive investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rose 521.16 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 78,285.07. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 159.50 points, or 0.66 percent, to settle at 24,430.35.

Strong Finish

Markets opened in positive territory and remained firm throughout the session. Buying interest continued during the day, helping both indices stay comfortably above their previous closing levels.

The Sensex touched an intraday high of 78,398.06 and a low of 77,879.70. It had opened at 77,940.90, compared with the previous close of 77,763.91.

The Nifty opened at 24,306.85, moved between a low of 24,287.10 and a high of 24,458.65, before ending at 24,430.35. Its previous close was 24,270.85.

Positive Market Mood

The steady rise in both benchmark indices reflected healthy buying across the market. Investors remained confident as the benchmarks traded in the green for most of the session.

Although there was some profit booking during the afternoon, fresh buying helped the indices recover quickly and close near the day's higher levels.

The Sensex finished around 7,874 points below its 52-week high of 86,159.02, while staying well above its 52-week low of 71,545.81.

Similarly, the Nifty closed below its 52-week high of 26,373.20, but remained comfortably above the 52-week low of 22,182.55.

Outlook Ahead

Market participants will now closely watch upcoming corporate earnings, global market trends and foreign investor activity for further direction.

Analysts believe that if positive momentum continues, benchmark indices could remain supported in the coming sessions. However, investors are expected to stay cautious ahead of key domestic and global economic developments.