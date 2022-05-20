Stock markets stage a smart rebound on strong global cues as Sensex, Nifty surge 3% at close

The stock markets closed on a buoyant note at the end of trading session and week on May 20. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with metal, pharma, capital goods, PSU bank and realty indices up 3-4 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,534.16 points or 2.91 percent at 54,326.39. The broader Nifty was up 456.80 points or 2.89 percent at 16,266.20. About 2,468 shares have advanced, 801 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said, the stockmarket took a complete U-turn from Thursday's slump as bargain hunting following the recent crash and recovery in other Asian indices bolstered the sentiment back home. China's central bank cutting the 5-year loan prime rate to 4.45 percent from 4.6 percentand easing of COVID-related restrictions also provided a major leg-up to the market. Technically, after a sharp price correction, the Nifty eventually took the support near 15,750 and bounced back sharply. On daily charts the index has formed a double bottom formation and, on weekly charts, after a long time it has formed a long bullish candle, indicating further uptrend.

On weekly charts, the Nifty has reclaimed 16,000 and is comfortably trading above the 10-day SMA. The reversal formation is likely to continue if the index succeeds to trade above 16,000 and above the same it could move up to 16,400. Further upside may continue, which could lift the index up to 16,550. However, below 16,000, upside would be vulnerable and the index could hit the level of 15,800-15,700, he said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said, After witnessing sharp decline over the past two weeks, the equity markets ended this week on a positive note. However, following global cues, the India equity markets large volatility. Benchmark indices like Sensex 30 and Nifty 50 saw gains between 2-3 percent. Overall market breadth was positive with gains witnessed across mid-cap, small-cap and most sectoral key indices. Metal sector rebounded sharply post steep correction in recent weeks. BSE IT index was down in an otherwise positive market this week. FII’s continued with their selling in India.

The markets remained wary of global growth-inflation expectations. With result-season coming towards the last leg, the focus will be more on the macro data points. Monetary policy tightening action by Central Banks globally amid high inflation will continue to weigh on market sentiments, added Chouhan.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:45 PM IST