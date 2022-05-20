Stock markets open in green: Sensex jumps over 700 poits, Nifty nears 16,050

The stock market indices opened positive on May 20. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 773.08 points or 1.46 percent at 53,565.31. The Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.52 percent at 16,049.80. About 1,547 shares have advanced, 257 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.

Among the major gainers on the Nifty were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp.

Rupee opens lower

The Rupee opened at 77.51 against dollar on May 20. On Thursday, the rupee closed Rs 77.73 against the dollar

Asian stocks up in early trade

Stocks in Asia and US futures pushed higher Friday amid a bout of relative calm in markets, though worries about a darkening economic outlook and China’s COVID struggles could yet stoke more volatility.

US stocks close lower

US stocks gave up earlier gains to end lower Thursday, following the worst slide in nearly two years for the S&P 500 index in the previous session, leaving it down almost 19 percent from its record, or close to a bear market. The S&P 500 finished closer to bear-market territory as the Russia-Ukraine war, a slowdown in China’s economy, high inflation and rising interest rates cause investors to worry about corporate profits and economic growth. Investors dumped stocks on fears of sluggish growth and bought safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Swiss franc.

Cisco was the latest major company to plunge on results with the tech bellwether down 13.7 percent on Thursday. Cisco said after the bell Wednesday that quarterly revenue fell short of analysts expectations and it warned revenue would disappoint in the current quarter.

Japan's consumer inflation rises above central bank target

Japan's core consumer inflation in April rose above the central bank's 2 percent target, hitting a more than seven-year high as increases in energy and commodity costs are causing broader price hikes that are pressuring households. The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs but includes those of energy, surged 2.1 percent in April from a year earlier.

Oil prices rebound

In a very highly volatile session on Thursday, oil prices rebounded from two days of losses, bolstered by weakness in the dollar and expectations that China could ease some lockdown restrictions that could boost demand. In the international markets, WTI crude settled at $109.89 per barrel and Brent settled at $111.52 per barrel. Domestic market also settled on a positive note at Rs 8,464 per barrel, up by 1.73 percent.

The dollar index fell around 1 percent after downbeat US economic data supported global commodity prices. Crude oil prices also recovered amid revival in Chinese oil demand. Possibility of easing of Covid-19 restrictions in most populous city of China from June 1 could lift Chinese oil demand.

After decline in COVID-19 cases lockdown restrictions start easing in Shanghai from 1st June and could increase Chinese oil demand. Crude oil prices were also supported by a possible ban on Russian oils by the European Unions. The US oil demand is also increasing and gasoline prices hit record highs this week.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, "We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session as US President Joe Biden could meet Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, or MbS, as early as next month, according to sources." Crude oil is having support at $106.20-$104.40 and resistance is at $110.40-$112.65. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs8,250-8,120; while resistance is at Rs 8,550–8,640, Kalantri said.

Gold, silver to remain volatile

On Thursday, Gold and silver logged significant gains, boosted by a sharply falls in US dollar index and a slight decline in US Treasury yields. Amid growing weakness in the US labor market, more than expected American workers applying for first-time unemployment benefits also appears to be adding to gold’s technical bullish momentum. On Thursday, the US Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims rose by 21,000 to 218,000, up from the previous week's revised estimate of 197,000 claims.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect bullions prices to remain volatile in today’s session". Gold has support at $1822-1810, while resistance is at $1850-1862. Silver has support at $21.48-21.20, and resistance at $22.05-22.30. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 50,330–50,110, while resistance is at Rs 50,740–50,950. Silver has support at Rs61,140-60,750, while resistance is at Rs 61,950–62,410, he said.

Dollar index to remain volatile today

The dollar index showed very high volatility and crashed after downbeat US economic data. The dollar index settled on a weaker note at 102.918 with a loss of 0.99 percent on Thursday. The USD-INR 27 May futures contract was settled on a slightly positive note at 77.7000 (LTP) with a gain of 0.03 percent. The dollar index also struggled due to smart recovery in the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. However, weakness in the U.S. equity markets and possible Fed rate hikes in the upcoming meetings supported the dollar at lower levels.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect the dollar index to remain volatile in today’s session and could hold its support levels of 102.55 on a closing basis. On the other hand, the rupee also showed high volatility but gets support of weaker dollar. We expect high volatility in the pair and is expected to trade in the range of 77.30-78.10 on either side breakout of the range which would give further directions".

Economic growth likely to be robust at 8.9% in current fiscal: FM

India's economic growth is likely to be robust at 8.9 percent in the current financial year, reflecting the country's strong resilience and speedy recovery, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. Sitharaman also expressed confidence that India will continue to achieve a high growth rate in the next financial year as well, the finance ministry said in a statement.

China cuts borrowing rate again

China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin on Friday, its second cut this year as Beijing seeks to revive the ailing housing sector to prop up the economy. Senior officials have pledged further measures to fight a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, hit by COVID-19 outbreaks that prompted stringent measures and mobility restrictions, causing huge disruptions to economic activity.

US dollar heads for worst week since early February

The dollar index, which measures it against six major rivals, was down 1.5 percent for the week to 102.96, on track to snap a six-week winning run. A week earlier it had soared to the highest since January 2003 at 105.01. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sank overnight to a more than three-week low of 2.772 percent, from a 3 1/2-year high of over 3.2 percent earlier this month.

US weekly jobless claims continue to rise

The new claims for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market remains tight amid worker shortages, with the number of Americans on jobless rolls at its lowest since 1969 in early May. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended May 14, the highest level since January, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 applications for the latest week.

eMudhra IPO opens today

Digital signature certificate provider eMudhra Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 124 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering which opens for subscription today. The company has cut the size of the fresh issue from Rs 200 crore to Rs 161 crore. Besides, there will be an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 98.35 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders. It has fixed a price band of Rs 243-256 a share for its Rs 413-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The initial share sale will open to the public on May 20 and conclude on May 24.

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly results today: NTPC, One 97 Communications (PayTM), Amara Raja Batteries, Gati, HeidelbergCement India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IDFC, Indigo Paints, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JK Tyre and Industries, CE Info Systems, Metro Brands, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pfizer, SML Isuzu, Sobha, Thermax, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Stocks under F&O ban

Four stocks – Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank – are under the F&O ban today.

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:23 AM IST