Stock markets log biggest gains this week; falling COVID cases lift investor sentiment, banking stocks outperform

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has slipped more than 5 percent during the week and settled at around 530.80 levels. On a weekly chart, the stock has retreated from Middle Bnad of Bollinger formation and sustained below 50-DMA. Moreover, the stock also moved below Ichimoku Cloud formation, which suggests bearish move for the upcoming sessions. A momentum indicator RSI (14) & MACD also suggested the negative crossover on the daily chart, which confirms bearish sentiments for the near term. On the downside, the stock is having support at 515 whereas resistance seems to be at 552 levels.

ITC

During the last week, FMCG counter were in action as we saw good upside move in the ITC as well, but in the recent week, some correction has been noticed in the counter and the stock fell almost 1.4 percent from the weekly highs. Technically, the stock is in range bound move and trading below 100 days Moving Averages. Moreover, the stock is also finding resistance at Upper Bollinger Band formation, which acts as immediate hurdle for the counter. At present, the stock is having good support at 199 levels whereas 220 levels would act as resistance for the counter. Either-side movement may decide the market direction.

BRITANNIA

On a weekly chart, stock has faced resistance from 21 WMA and showed correction from there which points out weakness in the counter. On a daily chart, the stock has been trading in range from 3,400-3,550 but it has strong support at 3400 levels sustained above the same can show bounce back movement. Momentum indicator MACD is also showing positive crossover but trading below zero level crossing above the same can show bounce back movement.

AT present, the stock has support at 3,400-level sustained above the same can show 3550-3600 levels.

TATASTEEL

Tata Steel was range bound all throughout the last trading session between 1106 and 1123.5 and closed as a Doji. The stock may consolidate for a while due to profit bookings in the entire metal sector after having a major Bull Trend. The MACD has a crossover towards the south direction which indicates a further weakness and profit booking sessions in the near term. The Momentum Indicator has been fallen from its strength for upside to the level of 12.2 which indicates a weak side for the stock. The stock although trading above the super trend of 14 days a recovery is expected. The stock has a super trend support of 1074 and resistance of 1,196. Overall, we can see upside move for Tata Steel in the upcoming days.

JSWSTEEL

JSW Steel has been showing weakness since last few trading sessions. The stock has closed slight below its 9 days Moving Average which shows weakness in the stock. The Volume charts indicates profit booking sessions for the stock and a fresh buying might take place. The Momentum Indicator has fallen on -31 levels and also the TSI has a negative crossover on the downside which indicates a weak trend for the stock. The stock has a support at 671 and a resistance at 743 levels. Overall a recovery is expected after a dip.

(The writer is Executive Director, Choice Broking)