Stock Market Weekly Round-Up: Check Out Indices Performance, Sectoral Gains, And Key Economic Indicators

The Indian stock market performed on a positive note this week (June 9 to 15), with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh all-time closing highs on Friday, June 14.

Here's a detailed look at how the markets performed, significant movements, and what drove the trends over the past five trading sessions.

1. Market on Friday - Closing Bell

The BSE Sensex rose for the third consecutive session, adding 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 76,992.77. During the day, it reached an intraday high of 77,081.30, a jump of 270.4 points or 0.35 percent.

2. Market performance - THIS WEEK

Over the week, the Sensex added 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent.

The Nifty index gained 175.45 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 23,465.60.

Both indices touched their record highs, with Sensex reaching 77,145.46 and Nifty hitting 23,490.40.

3. Broader Market Indices

The broader market also saw significant gains:

BSE Small-cap index: +5 per cent

BSE Mid-cap index: +4.4 per cent

BSE Large-cap index: +1 per cent

4. Sectoral Performance

Among the sectors, the BSE Capital Goods index led the gains with a 6.4 per cent increase.

Other notable performers included:

BSE Telecom index: +4 per cent

BSE Oil & Gas index: +3.5 per cent

5. Key Events and Economic Indicators

(I) Consumer Price Inflation (CPI)

India's consumer price inflation eased to a 12-month low of 4.75 percent in May due to decline in fuel and cooking oil prices, as reported by the Ministry of Statistics on June 12.

(II) Wholesale Price Index (WPI)

Despite consumer price inflation easing, the WPI saw an increase, reaching 2.61 per cent in May, as announced on June 14.

(III) Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

The IIP grew by 5 percent in April FY25, up from 4.6 percent in the same month last year.

(IV) Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)

FIIs bought Rs 2,030.83 crore worth of equities.

(V) Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs)

The DIIs purchased Rs 6,293.38 crore.

(VI) RBI Repo Rate

The RBI kept the repo rate at 6.5 percent for the eighth time in a row