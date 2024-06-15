 Shocking Daylight Heist Caught On Cam: PNG Jewellers’ California Branch Robbed By Over 20 People; CCTV Footage Surfaces
G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Over 20 Suspects Caught On CCTV Smashing Display Cases |

A shocking incident occurred at El Camino Real, California where a surveillance video captured the moment where more than 20 suspects broke into a Pune-based PNG Jewellers in broad daylight on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The CCTV footage showed that the robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on that day, with the thieves using hammers and tools to smash display cases and steal valuable jewellery.

In the footage, well over a dozen suspects dressed in black are seen stormed into the into PNG Jewelers, located at 791 E. El Camino Real. They used tools and hammers to break glass counters, smashing display cases and looting the store.

article-image

(This is a developing story)

