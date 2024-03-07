Stock Market Opening March 7: Indices In Green; Sensex At 74,205.74 & Nifty At 22,496.40

Representative Image | File

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Thursday with Sensex at 74,205.74, up by 119.75 points, and Nifty at 22,496.40, up by 22.35 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading at 48,008.60 also up by 43.20 points.

From the Sensex pack, JSW Cement, Tata Steel and HDFC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HCL, Infosys and TCS were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.81 against the dollar, gaining 0.11 per cent.

Markets on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,085.99, up by 408.86 points or 0.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,474.05, up 117.75 or 0.53 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 384.40 points or 0.26 per cent at 47,965.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas SBI, Maruti and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, once again, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank were the major gainers. NTPC, BPCL and ONGC were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose USD 0.02 to USD 79.15 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also increased by USD 0.05 to USD 83.01 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective rise in their numbers.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,104.76 gaining 26.11 points or 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,661.05, rising 75.86 points or 0.20 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite jumped by 91.95 points or 0.20 per cent to reach 16,031.54.

The Asian indices started in red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.90 per cent to reach 39,731.17, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped by 0.01 per cent to drop to 16,435.68 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also observed a slump, as it dropped by 0.09 per cent to reach 2,639.10.