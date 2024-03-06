Stock Market Opening March 6: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,611.27 & Nifty At 22,332.65

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,587.70, down by 89.43 points, and Nifty at 22,306.90, down by 49.40 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,481.35 also down by 99.65 points.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Relaince and ITC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HCL, Infosys and TCS were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 89.89 against the dollar, against the previous 82.91

Markets on Tuesday

The indices on Tuesday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,677.13, down by 195.16 points or 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,356.30, down 49.30 or 0.22 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 124.90 points or 0.26 per cent at 47,581.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, and NTPC were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, SBI and ONGC were the major gainers. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose USD 0.08 to USD 78.23 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also increased by USD 0.03 to USD 82.07 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective slump in their numbers.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,078.65 losing 52.30 points or 1.02 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,585.83, dropping 404.65 points or 1.04 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 267.92 points or 0.41 per cent to reach 15,939.59.

The Asian indices started in a mix pack, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.25 per cent to reach 39,997.66, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged by 0.15 per cent to drop to 16,380.36 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also observed a slump, as it dropped by 0.48 per cent to reach 2,636.64.