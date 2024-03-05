Stock Market Opening March 5: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,611.27 & Nifty At 22,332.65

Indices Open In Green | File

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,611.27, down by 261.02 points, and Nifty at 22,332.65, down by 83.95 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,211.25 also down by 244.85 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, NTPC and ITC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HCL, Wipro and TCS were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, losing 0.03 per cent of its value.

Markets on Monday

The stock markets on Monday ended trading session on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,872.29, up by 66.14 points or 0.09 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,405.60, up by 66.85 or 0.12 per cent.

Nifty Bank went up by 169.20 points or 0.34 per cent at 47,456.10.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Reliance, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers whereas JSW Steel, M&M, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, NTPC, HDFC Life, BPCL, ONGC, and PowerGrid were the major gainers. Eicher Motor, JSW Steel, M&M, SBI Life, and Britannia were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) dropped USD 0.31 to USD 78.43 a barrel at 0831 GMT. Brent crude prices also slumped by USD 0.24 to USD 82.56 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Monday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective slump in their numbers.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,130.95, losing 6.13 points or 0.25 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,989.83, dropping 97.55 points or 0.25 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 67.43 points or 0.41 per cent to reach 16,274.94.

The Asian indices started in red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.42 per cent to reach 39,940.61, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell by 2.31 per cent to drop to 16,213.13 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also observed a slump, as it dropped by 0.59 per cent to reach 2,658.56.