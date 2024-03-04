Stock Market Opening March 4: Indices In Green; Sensex At 73,920.60 & Nifty At 22,409.80

Indices Open the Day In Green | File

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Monday with Sensex at 73,920.60, up by 114.45 points, and Nifty at 22,409.80, up by 74.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,358.95 up by 72.05 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Wipro were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Kotak, Reliance and HDFC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.86 against the dollar, with a 0.07 per cent change.

Markets on Saturday

The stock markets on Saturday ended the special trading session on an all-time high.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,806.15, up by 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,378.40, up 39.65 or 0.18 per cent

Nifty Bank went up by 10.60 points or 0.02 per cent at 47,297.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the major gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, ICICI Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped USD 0.09 to USD 79.88 a barrel at 0831 GMT.

Brent crude prices meanwhile increased by USD 0.03 to USD 83.58 a barrel at 0530 GMT. On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective surge in the numbers.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,137.08, gaining 40.81 points or 0.80 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,087.38, rising 90.99 points or 0.23 per cent. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite jumped by 183.02 points or 1.14 per cent to reach 16,274.94.

Amongst the Asian indices started in green, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.79 per cent to reach 40,226.83, at the opening, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged by 0.15 per cent to drop to 16,614 points. South Korea’s KOPSI also surged, as it jumped by 1.21 per cent to reach 2,674.44