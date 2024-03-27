Stock Market Opening March 27: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,625.77 & Nifty At 22,060.40

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 72,625.77, up by 155.47 points, and Nifty at 22,060.40, up by 55.70points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 46,689.30 also up by 89.10 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, NTPC and ITC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HCL, Wipro and TCS were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.33 against the dollar, gaining 0.12 per cent.

Markets on Tuesday

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,470.30, down by 361.64 points or 0.50 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,020.85, down by 75.90 points or 0.34 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 238.60 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 46,625.15.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, NTPC, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank emerged as the major gainers, while PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Britannia and NTPC led the gains, while PowerGrid, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.78 to USD 80.44 a barrel at 0823 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.91 to USD 85.34 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective drop in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,203.58 losing 14.61 points or 0.28 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,313.69, losing 31.31 points or 0.08 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 68.77 points or 0.42 per cent to reach 16,315.70.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.01 per cent to reach 40,804.85, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.52 per cent to slump to 16,531.14 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 0.11 per cent to reach 2,754.17.